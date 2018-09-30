

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





At a ceremony to honour fallen service men and women Sunday afternoon, the survivors of an attack in downtown Edmonton were also recognized.

On September 30, 2017, chaos and terror broke out when the driver of a car crashed into a roadblock and officer, left the vehicle, and attacked the injured policeman with a knife.

Police located the suspect four hours later, driving a moving truck, and chased him through downtown. The U-Haul swerved onto crowded sidewalks, leaving four others seriously injured but alive.

The incident finally ended when the truck tipped over, then police smashed through the windshield and arrested suspect Abdulahi Sharif.

Sharif is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault. His eight-week trial in front of a judge and jury is scheduled to start October 15, 2019.

Constable Mike Chernyk and the four civilians were acknowledged Sunday at the 20th annual Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, held in memory of those who have died while in the line of duty.

“This is particularly poignant today as we mark the one-year anniversary of the injury of Edmonton Police Constable Mike Chernyk and four pedestrians,” said Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley.

“The incident a year ago definitely brings our focus to just how danger can come from anywhere,” she said. Minister Ganley, members of law enforcement and the public gathered at the legislature grounds for Sunday’s ceremony.

The event began with a parade of officers from all levels of enforcement agencies, and a wreath laying at the Pillar of Strength monument.

The memorial holds plaques of names of Alberta’s fallen officers.

The one-year anniversary has reminded some just how dangerous the job can be.

“It's amazing. They're our heroes, they're like real-life heroes,” said attendee Joann Graw. “We appreciate them every day.”

One hundred men and women have lost their lives while on duty in Alberta since 1876.

The annual commemoration was established in 1999 and also recognizes the loved ones of those who have died.

Alberta’s ceremony coincides with the Police and Peace Officers’ National Memorial Day ceremony held in Ottawa.

With files from Jeremy Thompson