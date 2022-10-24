'The joy of this art': Balloon dragon invades St. Albert mall

Just in time for Halloween, a new display inside St. Albert Centre mall is sure to make shoppers stop and stare.

That's because it's not every October you see more than 3,000 balloons depicting a brave knight fighting off a fire breathing dragon for a chest of treasure.

"For me that is the joy of this art, is to make people happy. And it's amazing what a balloon will do for people. It's associated with fun and excitement and youth and festivities," said Glen LaValley, also known as The Balloon Guy.

LaValley said it's all the work of a banker turned balloon maker.

"I design something I think will appeal to my client and I get their feedback and once I have it nailed down then I work on the details on how to construct. Then I build my team based on the talents I require for the work," LaValley explained.

LaValley can do all the usual balloons like birthday party animals. But his passion is the grand balloon display using multiple techniques and dozens of vibrant colours and shapes that fit into one another to make unique scenes.

The Dragon Dungeon will be on display until Nov. 1 or until the balloons deflate or pop.

But that likely won’t happen because this balloon artist double stuffs each balloon to increase strength and longevity.

"By putting one balloon inside the other, as you can see, it's very stiff and solid. it's harder to work with but your product will last longer," LaValley said.

Shoppers are invited to stop by, take a selfie with the knight and or dragon, and upload for a chance to win a gift card.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon