The 24th annual edition of NextFest is underway—a festival where the next generation of artists gets to showcase its talents in Edmonton.

NextFest combines art, film, theatre, music, dance and comedy. “There is stuff for everybody,” NextFest Director Ellen Chorney told CTV News Edmonton.

The festival is an opportunity for up-and-coming artists to hone their craft, gain experience and showcase their talent.

“I think they’re going to be the starts of the future, so you get to see them now. You get to watch their whole entire careers,” Chorney said.

At this NextFest, which runs until Sunday at various locations across Edmonton, more than 500 artists will perform in almost 100 different productions.

For more information about the festival, visit nextfest.org.