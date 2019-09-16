

Matthew Black, CTV News Edmonton





Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is stressing the security of the province's oil industry following rebel attacks on Saudi oil sites that sent prices spiking.

Kenney made the comments during a meeting Monday with the editorial board of American business network Bloomberg.

Gulf-based oil has a security premium that's going up as we speak in markets today," Kenney said in an interview. "There is no security premium for Alberta energy. We have the safest and most reliable source of energy on the face of the planet and for Americans, that is a great benefit."