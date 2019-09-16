'There is no security premium for Alberta energy': Kenney stresses oil security in Bloomberg interview
Premier Jason Kenney stressed the security of Alberta oil while visiting with Boomberg's editorial board.
Matthew Black, CTV News Edmonton
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 10:16AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, September 16, 2019 12:05PM MDT
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is stressing the security of the province's oil industry following rebel attacks on Saudi oil sites that sent prices spiking.
Kenney made the comments during a meeting Monday with the editorial board of American business network Bloomberg.
Gulf-based oil has a security premium that's going up as we speak in markets today," Kenney said in an interview. "There is no security premium for Alberta energy. We have the safest and most reliable source of energy on the face of the planet and for Americans, that is a great benefit."