EDMONTON -- A mother whose son died in Edmonton three years ago, days before Christmas, wants others struggling with loss over the holidays to know they are not alone.

On Dec. 23, 2016, Jennifer Hussey went Christmas shopping. She came home to find her 18-year-old son Ryder dead after an overdose on carfentanil.

The holidays, Hussey says, are tinged with sadness.

“It played out like the most horrific horror story. You know you've got your Christmas decorations. You've got your presents. And you've got your son that's just died,” she recalled.

The mother has since moved back to Wales to be closer to family.

This year was the first since Ryder’s passing that she put up a tree—but she says she still can’t celebrate.

“There's an empty seat at the table. There's no presents under the tree.”

According to psychologist Dr. Ganz Ferrance, who lost his own father to cancer on Christmas Day 26 years ago, the season can trigger memories and be an emotionally difficult time.

Ferrance turned to his own psychologist to cope, and recommends others also seek professional help or offer assistance if they are able to do so.

“If you have the energy, volunteer somewhere, help out at the soup kitchen, do something for somebody. Maybe even if it's just in your neighbourhood,” he suggested.

Hussey avoids making commitments over the holidays. She has learned to spend her time doing what feels right without feeling guilty.

“If that means honouring and celebrating your loved one, and if that means taking time to yourself to have those moments where you just reflect, that's okay as well.”

