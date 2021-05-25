EDMONTON -- The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a good year for pets looking for a new home. The latest data released by the City of Edmonton shows there are just over 55,000 licensed dogs for 2020/21.

The city’s top dog is the Labrador Retriever with 5,640 registered dogs. The Shih Tzu takes second with 3,924, and in third, the German Shepard with 3,818 registered dogs.

Certain breeds are less popular than others, with the Sussex Spaniel, German Rex, and Norwegian Lundehund at the bottom of the list.

For dog lovers eager to move to a part of the city full of cuddly companions, Summerside in south Edmonton has the highest number of registered dogs, with just under 1,000 and The Hamptons is second with nearly 800 in that timeframe.