The symptoms of having a weak pelvic floor can be inconvenient, painful or a barrier to exercise.

One in three Canadian women has some form of pelvic floor dysfunction, according to the Canadian Physiotherapy Association. Many issues are caused by pregnancy and child birth.

Kaye Burrows is a pre and postnatal fitness trainer in Edmonton, and a specialist in core and pelvic floor fitness. She says all women can strengthen their bodies and get their pelvic floor in shape.

"It's never really too late, I've worked with women who are grandmothers at this point and they are able to get back to activities like running and jumping," Burrows said.

Burrows shared some exercises on CTV Morning Live Edmonton, including a variation on a squat and an abdominal exercise that engages the muscle group in a full range of motion.

"I can play sports again, and so now I'm feeling more functional in my everyday life, so it's been really helpful," client Shannon Dickie said.

Burrows said many physiotherapists can help women with their pelvic floor health as well.