EDMONTON -- A new documentary featuring the Edmonton Folk Music Festival will premiere on Friday, Aug. 7.

It comes on what would have been the 41st edition of the annual festival weekend, which was cancelled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music-lovers will instead be celebrating at home.

"The Hill" commemorates everything that has made the Edmonton Folk Music Festival a world-class event. It was produced by the Film and Video Arts Society (FAVA) in partnership with the festival.

"They worked so hard to help us do this," director David Morgan said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "It's not often that a filmmaker has this kind of access and support from their subject."

Morgan and festival producer Terry Wickham came up with the idea 22 years ago and Morgan began filming in 1998. The film also includes FAVA TV footage and performances from the Folk Festival's archives.

A team of people created the film in just seven and a half weeks.

"When the festival got cancelled, we entered into a really unique partnership with the festival and [FAVA] and hunkered down and cut all this footage into a film we think you'll like," Morgan said.

"The Hill" will be available online until Sunday, Aug. 9 at midnight.