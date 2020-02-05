EDMONTON -- A giant outdoor movie screen made entirely out of snow is under construction at Hawrelak Park for the International Festival of Winter Cinema.

The screen, which will be 12 feet high and 16 feet wide, is built in sections and takes about a week to complete.

"It typically takes about five to six buckets of snow for each four foot level that we have," festival director Bar Lavy said.

Lavy said they use snow instead of ice because snow absorbs the projection, while ice is more reflective.

This is the third year for what Lavy says is the only all-winter film festival. About 100 films were submitted to be shown on the snow screen and 31 were chosen.

"They deal with winter in some kind of form beyond that we also accept local submissions that are Edmonton made and those ones don’t have to be winter films," said Lavy.

Twenty-five per cent of the films are made by Indigenous artists.

Daren Skinner, who decided to help with construction Wednesday, says the festival is "classic Edmonton."

"You can come out here and freeze as much as you want and see some good movies on a big screen," Skinner said.

The festival starts Friday.