A new nature area opened in Lacombe County on Tuesday. The Kuhnen Natural Area is named after the family who donated the land.

The area is 65 acres of space located on the Red Deer River north of Blackfalds and south of Alex, and features lookout points with a view of the river valley and trails leading to the water.

It can be accessed off Range Road 230 south of Highway 11.

This is the second piece of land the family has donated to Lacombe County.

Kuhnen Park, which is north of Blackfalds, is another nature area in the county open to the public.