EDMONTON -- Dozens gathered in Old Strathcona Saturday morning in a show of support with the estimated one million protestors who flooded Chile's capital the previous day.

Hundreds of thousands of protestors marched peacefully in Santiago on Friday, increasing pressure on the country's government to address the economic hardships facing its citizens.

In Edmonton, protestor Sandra Azocaro told CTV News Edmonton, "We're bringing attention to what is happening. We're hoping that Canadians are aware and that they send their solidarity. This is a fight that's going to take a long time to overcome."

On Friday, other protesters in Chile tried to force their way onto the grounds of Congress, resulting in the building evacuating and police firing tear gas at demonstrators on the perimeter. And earlier, truck drivers and some public transport operators in Santiago went on strike.

The movement is calling upon the government, under President Sebastian Pinera, to tackle inequality. Chileans are protesting low wages and high costs of living, such as transportation fees, medicine and water.

"The social injustices and inequalities need to stop and that's what we're calling," Azocaro said.

She added Canadians can help by learning about the issue and expressing support for the cause.

"For people to just get informed and become aware that this is the situation that is happening. Even though it is far away, it still impacts a lot of Edmontonians."

A similar rally in support of Chilean protestors was held in Calgary on Saturday.