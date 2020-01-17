EDMONTON -- The average Canadian family will spend an extra $487 on groceries in 2020.

But you can save up to 23 per cent by having a plan and sticking to your list, according to Manraj Waraich, a financial educator with the Credit Counselling Society.

"We're able to see exactly what we need and stick to it," she said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "The store's job is to sell to us, and our job is to figure out exactly what we need."

Waraich suggests getting the whole family involved in making a meal plan and a list.

Planning can help you avoid impulse purchases and helps with finding coupons and price-matching.

Food prices continue to rise each year, according to the Food Price Report from Dalhouse University and the University of Guelph.

The report found that climate change is impacting crops and costs.

"Canadian farmers will face challenges in the future dealing with unpredictable crop yields, heat-wave livestock threats, pasture availability, and pest and disease outbreaks," the report reads.

Meat, seafood and vegetables have the highest anticipated increases.