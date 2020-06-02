Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
This is the nicest day of the week: Here is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Morning sun will give way to some afternoon clouds in the Edmonton area.
But precipitation should hold off until overnight/early Wednesday morning.
AND... the wind will be much calmer than Monday (10-20 km/h range).
The forecast high of 21 is right around average and a lot warmer than Wed/Thu.
A low pressure system will sweep across north-central Alberta late tonight bringing a risk of showers.
That precipitation should be in east-central and northeast Alberta by early Wednesday morning.
Cooler air moves in on a brisk NW wind Wednesday. Gusts near 50 km/h in the Edmonton area.
Afternoon highs drop into the mid-teens Wed/Thu before rebounding to 20 on Friday.
The weekend outlook has taken a turn for the wetter.
But let's wait and see how the pattern develops over the next 24-36 hours.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Mainly sunny this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.
- Wind: 10-20 km/h
- High: 21
- Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower.
- 70% chance of showers after midnight.
- 9pm: 17
- Wednesday - 70% chance of showers early in the morning.
- Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight risk of a scattered shower.
- Wind: WNW 30 gusting to 50 km/h.
- Morning Low: 10
- Afternoon High: 16
- Thursday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 8
- Afternoon High: 17
- Friday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 5
- Afternoon High: 20
- Saturday - Cloudy. 40% chance of showers or periods of rain.
- Morning Low: 14
- Afternoon High: 17
- Sunday - Cloudy. 40% chance of showers or periods of rain.
- Morning Low: 10
- Afternoon High: 15