EDMONTON -- Morning sun will give way to some afternoon clouds in the Edmonton area.

But precipitation should hold off until overnight/early Wednesday morning.

AND... the wind will be much calmer than Monday (10-20 km/h range).

The forecast high of 21 is right around average and a lot warmer than Wed/Thu.

 

A low pressure system will sweep across north-central Alberta late tonight bringing a risk of showers.

That precipitation should be in east-central and northeast Alberta by early Wednesday morning.

 

Cooler air moves in on a brisk NW wind Wednesday.  Gusts near 50 km/h in the Edmonton area.

Afternoon highs drop into the mid-teens Wed/Thu before rebounding to 20 on Friday.

 

The weekend outlook has taken a turn for the wetter.  

But let's wait and see how the pattern develops over the next 24-36 hours.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Mainly sunny this morning.  Increasing cloud this afternoon.
  • Wind:  10-20 km/h
  • High:  21
  • Tonight - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of an evening shower.  
  • 70% chance of showers after midnight.
  • 9pm:  17
  • Wednesday - 70% chance of showers early in the morning.  
  • Partly cloudy in the afternoon.  Slight risk of a scattered shower.
  • Wind:  WNW 30 gusting to 50 km/h.
  • Morning Low:  10
  • Afternoon High:  16
  • Thursday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  8
  • Afternoon High:  17
  • Friday - Partly cloudy. 
  • Morning Low:  5
  • Afternoon High:  20
  • Saturday - Cloudy.  40% chance of showers or periods of rain.
  • Morning Low:  14
  • Afternoon High:  17
  • Sunday - Cloudy.  40% chance of showers or periods of rain.
  • Morning Low:  10
  • Afternoon High: 15 