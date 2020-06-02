EDMONTON -- Morning sun will give way to some afternoon clouds in the Edmonton area.

But precipitation should hold off until overnight/early Wednesday morning.

AND... the wind will be much calmer than Monday (10-20 km/h range).

The forecast high of 21 is right around average and a lot warmer than Wed/Thu.

A low pressure system will sweep across north-central Alberta late tonight bringing a risk of showers.

That precipitation should be in east-central and northeast Alberta by early Wednesday morning.

Cooler air moves in on a brisk NW wind Wednesday. Gusts near 50 km/h in the Edmonton area.

Afternoon highs drop into the mid-teens Wed/Thu before rebounding to 20 on Friday.

The weekend outlook has taken a turn for the wetter.

But let's wait and see how the pattern develops over the next 24-36 hours.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mainly sunny this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

Wind: 10-20 km/h

High: 21

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower.

70% chance of showers after midnight.

9pm: 17

Wednesday - 70% chance of showers early in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight risk of a scattered shower.

Wind: WNW 30 gusting to 50 km/h.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 16

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Cloudy. 40% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 17