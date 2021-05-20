EDMONTON -- A group of local healthcare workers reveled in the excitement of watching playoff hockey in-person at Rogers Place Wednesday evening.

A dozen frontline healthcare workers were honoured during the national anthem before game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets.

The special guests enjoyed the game in a mostly empty arena, having a night out that many haven’t been able to experience in over a year.

The game marked the first time fans have been in the building since the start of the pandemic.

Despite the Oilers falling to the Jets 4-1, the lucky spectators all left feeling like winners.

“I was super excited I’m normally a pretty big Oilers fan so this was a great surprise,” said Michelle Booth, a clinical dietician. "It was pretty special."

“For a few split seconds watching the game and getting in on all of the action it was kind of nice to kind of remove my mind from all that’s going on with the pandemic,” added Courtney Bachman, a registered nurse.

"It was great it was kind of a nice return to somewhat of normalcy. So we were all really excited to be there."

The 12 were picked from a draw of thousands of healthcare workers in the Edmonton region.

Another 12 will be chosen to attend game two on Friday.