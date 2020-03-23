EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra is streaming a special performance online on Thursday, the first in a series of concerts called Canada Performs.

“We'll try and make it as much of a live a live concert performance as possible,” said ESO principal cellist Rafael Hoekman.

The hour-long performance from the Winspear will feature Hoekman and pianist Jeremy Spurgeon. It will be streamed live on the ESO's Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

“People are used to going to the symphony and seeing me and seeing Jeremy and hopefully we’ll be able to connect with them in as visceral a way as we possibly can,” said Hoekman.

Music is often used to bring out emotions in audiences and Hoekman and Spurgeom have planned their lineup with support in mind.

“Famous ones like the Swan and Salut D’amour, we’re playing that lovely one for the people who are cut off from loved ones.”

Canada Performs is a relief fund started by the National Arts Centre to help support Canadian artists. Performers apply and if selected will receive $1,000 for their performance.

Audiences can also donate to the performers and non-profit organizations while enjoying the live music.

"We will show the world what amazing music we have here in Edmonton and one of the best concert halls in the world," Hoekman said. "We encourage those who watch and enjoy the broadcast to donate to the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. With your help we can ensure the future of our orchestra during this difficult time.”

All concerts and events at the Winspear Centre are cancelled through May 7, 2020.

Tickets for cancelled shows will be refunded or can be donated back to the ESO.