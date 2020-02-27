EDMONTON -- Thousands of teachers took to the streets Thursday afternoon, prompting a warning from police for drivers to expect delays along Jasper Avenue between 97 Street and 108 Avenue.

Teachers marched to the front steps of the Alberta legislature for a rally, just in time for the release of the provincial budget.

The Alberta Teachers Association said 30,000 students will enter Alberta schools next year without necessary funding.

“Ultimately, more students with the same funding means larger class sizes and less supports for learning,” said Jason Schilling, ATA president.

He said teachers are struggling to meet the needs of students.

“Teachers cannot fill the gaps any longer,” said Schilling.

The education minister announced a new funding model earlier this month, but the specifics weren’t known until the budget was unveiled. The ATA said the minister is suggesting schools will get an increase next year, but hasn't addressed the fewer dollars schools had to deal with this year.

“This budget further reduces government funding to school boards and downloads more costs onto parents,” Schilling said.

“With the last budget, we had to FOIP to truly understand the totality of the cuts. I’m worried that the most troublesome details of this budget are again being obscured,” he added.