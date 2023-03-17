Thousands of dollars in religious items stolen from Alberta church: RCMP

RCMP are asking the public for help to solve a theft at a Leduc County church.

Mounties say an unknown suspect broke into the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Parish in Calmar, Alta., around a 15-minute drive from Leduc.

No one was at the church at the time of the break-in, which took place between Jan. 31 and the morning of Feb. 2.

The suspect broke a window and damaged a number of doors inside the church, RCMP say, and a large quantity of traditional Orthodox religious items were stolen as well.

The estimated value of the stolen items is more than $3,000.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting www.tipsubmit.com.

Calmar is a town 35 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.