Two men and one woman were arrested after more than 30 break-and-enters in the Edmonton area.

Police began to investigate the daytime break-and-enters in early November. EPS said two thieves would kick the front doors open, and once inside, they would steal mainly jewelry and firearms.

The group targeted more than 20 homes in Edmonton, and another 10 homes in Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon and St. Albert.

The most recent break-and-enter happened on Tuesday in Devon. The thieves stole a large quantity of firearms and were followed by police until they split up and one went into a Spruce Grove home.

A 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested in the home. The other thief, a 32-year-old man, was arrested in a St. Albert home.

Mitchell Andonov and Michael Howard are each facing 32 charges related to breaking and entering and possession of firearms.

Charges against the woman have not been sworn yet.