Police east of Edmonton have laid charges against three suspects, following an extensive drug trafficking investigation.

Strathcona County RCMP said the investigation started in November, 2017, and a search warrant was executed at two homes, one in Sherwood Park and the other in northeast Leduc County, on December 15, 2017.

Investigators seized drugs, and drug trafficking paraphernalia, along with a loaded handgun, a loaded shotgun, two Edmonton Police Service vests, ammunition, and a signal jammer.

Police also seized about $442,875 in cash – the largest cash bust for the Strathcona County RCMP Drug Unit.

Police discovered the EPS vest and body armour had been stolen from Edmonton in August, 2017.

In addition, officers found two children, aged 6 and 10-years-old, were living at the home in Leduc County, where the loaded and accessible firearms were found.

Two Leduc residents: William Steven Whiteford, 34, and Kala Julian Diehl, 30, are facing a total of 28 charges, including eight counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, fifteen weapons-related charges, and a charge of unlawfully possessing body armour without a valid permit.

Whiteford is also facing 13 additional charges connected to this investigation.

RCMP said Whiteford has been remanded in custody, and Diehl has been released on recognizance. The two are scheduled to appear in court on February 7.

Fort Saskatchewan-area resident Jadon Jason Saxton, 25, has been charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He’s been released, and he’s scheduled to appear in court on March 7.