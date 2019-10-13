Three injured after 'erratic' driver flees RCMP traffic stop
Published Sunday, October 13, 2019 2:32PM MDT
A person has been charged with dangerous driving after fleeing a traffic stop in central Alberta and then ramming an RCMP vehicle.
Around noon on Oct. 12, a Maskwacis RCMP member came across a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 2A and initiated a traffic stop on Range Road 252.
RCMP say the vehicle fled, and was followed by the police member for a short time.
Then the vehicle "reversed and collided with the police truck."
The driver was taken to hospital and has been released, and faces charges of dangerous driving.
A passenger was also taken to hospital in an ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
The RCMP member sustained minor injuries and was assess in hospital.
The incident remains under investigation, and a collision analyst was called in to assist.