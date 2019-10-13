A person has been charged with dangerous driving after fleeing a traffic stop in central Alberta and then ramming an RCMP vehicle.

Around noon on Oct. 12, a Maskwacis RCMP member came across a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 2A and initiated a traffic stop on Range Road 252.

RCMP say the vehicle fled, and was followed by the police member for a short time.

Then the vehicle "reversed and collided with the police truck."

The driver was taken to hospital and has been released, and faces charges of dangerous driving.

A passenger was also taken to hospital in an ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP member sustained minor injuries and was assess in hospital.

The incident remains under investigation, and a collision analyst was called in to assist.