Police in central Alberta have arrested and charged three suspects, in connection to a break and enter at a home early Friday morning.

Drayton Valley RCMP officers were called to a home on Range Road 85, just before 4 a.m. Friday, March 9.

Officers arrived and found a suspect vehicle leaving the immediate area north bound on Range Road 85.

Police pulled the vehicle over, it had three individuals inside: a 33 year old woman, and two males, aged 51 and 46. All three were known to police, and the two men had extensive criminal records.

RCMP announced Saturday that Ricky David Labine, 51, had been charged with break and enter, and theft, and possession of break-in tools.

Leo McIntyre, 46, was recently released from custody on a prior offence, and has been charged with break and enter and theft, possession of break-in tools and possession of methamphetamine.

McIntyre has been remanded in custody, Labine has been released on a recognizance and the female has been released on a promise to appear on three charges that have not yet been sworn: break and enter, possession of break-in tools and possession of methamphetamine.

The accused are set to appear in court May 1.