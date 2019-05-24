

One person was taken to hospital after a crash along Highway 60 on Friday morning.

Just after 8:15 a.m. a semi and truck were involved in a small crash near the CN rail tracks in Acheson.

Two more vehicles hit then hit the two crashed vehicles.

There was a train on the tracks at the time but it was not involved in the crash.

One man was taken to hospital in stable condition. He was not seriously injured.