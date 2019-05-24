Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Three vehicles and semi involved in crash on Friday morning
A semi was involved in a crash on May 24, 2019.
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 12:46PM MDT
One person was taken to hospital after a crash along Highway 60 on Friday morning.
Just after 8:15 a.m. a semi and truck were involved in a small crash near the CN rail tracks in Acheson.
Two more vehicles hit then hit the two crashed vehicles.
There was a train on the tracks at the time but it was not involved in the crash.
One man was taken to hospital in stable condition. He was not seriously injured.