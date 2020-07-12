EDMONTON -- Severe thunderstorm warnings have been expanded to areas south of Edmonton.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the following areas:

Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler

Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre

Hanna - Coronation - Oyen

Kananaskis - Canmore

Medicine Hat - Bow Island - Suffield

Regions to the south of Red Deer are now under severe thunderstorm watches, downgraded from warnings.

Thunderstorms were expected to start to develop along the foothills around noon and move eastwards through the day.

Many surrounding areas are also still under severe thunderstorm watches, including:

The risk of severe weather will last until late this evening, and the watches will likely be expanded throughout Sunday.

Edmonton is not currently under a severe thunderstorm watch or warning.

A thunderstorm watch was also issued for parts of southern Alberta, including Calgary.