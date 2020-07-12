Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Thunderstorm warnings issued for areas south of Edmonton
Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches were issued for parts of central Alberta Sunday. (Environment Canada)
EDMONTON -- Severe thunderstorm warnings have been expanded to areas south of Edmonton.
According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the following areas:
- Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake
- Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield
- Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler
- Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre
- Hanna - Coronation - Oyen
- Kananaskis - Canmore
- Medicine Hat - Bow Island - Suffield
Regions to the south of Red Deer are now under severe thunderstorm watches, downgraded from warnings.
Thunderstorms were expected to start to develop along the foothills around noon and move eastwards through the day.
Many surrounding areas are also still under severe thunderstorm watches, including:
The risk of severe weather will last until late this evening, and the watches will likely be expanded throughout Sunday.
Edmonton is not currently under a severe thunderstorm watch or warning.
A thunderstorm watch was also issued for parts of southern Alberta, including Calgary.