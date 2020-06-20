EDMONTON -- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for a large section of western Alberta.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms will develop along a surface trough this afternoon from Rainbow Lake southeast towards Airdrie. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe.

Any severe thunderstorms that do develop will weaken this evening, according to the agency.

As of noon Saturday, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the following areas:

· Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds – Sundre

· Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge – Valleyview

· High Level - Rainbow Lake - Fort Vermilion - Mackenzie Hwy

· Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie – Manning

· Rocky Mountain House – Caroline

· Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.