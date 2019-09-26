Frost advisories were issued for most of northern Alberta on Thursday, and warned residents of "widespread frost."

"Temperatures across central and northern Alberta are expected to fall below freezing tonight, leading to widespread frost," read the advisory from Environment Canada.

"Residual rain showers and cloud cover may protect some areas, but Friday is expected to have a cold start none-the-less."

CTV News Edmonton's Chief Meteorologist added, "It's a 'risk' of frost for the Edmonton region tonight. Most areas in the city should escape a really hard frost tonight. But... a killing frost is likely over the weekend as temperatures drop two to five degrees below zero Saturday and Sunday morning."

Albertans were told to cover up their plants, especially those in frost prone areas.

Calgary and southern Alberta were told to expect snow.

Classen said snow is less likely further north.

"As for snow, it's cold enough in the mid-level of the atmosphere that if there was precipitation in the Edmonton area this weekend, it would likely fall as snow.

"But," he added, "it doesn't look like we'll see any precipitation in the area Saturday or Sunday."