A few showers moved through the Edmonton region Wednesday evening and again early Thursday morning.

MOST of today should be dry with just a "Mix of sun and cloud". BUT...we'll run into another chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening.

The same goes for Friday - Mix of sun and cloud w/ a chance of a shower/TStorm late in the afternoon or early in the evening.

Daytime highs will be near 20 both days.

Drier and warmer weather moves in through the weekend with highs in the low 20s Saturday and mid 20s Sunday.

Next week looks HOT. Highs near 30 almost every day.

Elsewhere - Showers and thunderstorms will develop across southern Alberta and through the foothills today.

Showers and thunderstorms on Friday will be a scattered across most of the province.

Everyone gets into a warming trend through the weekend and most regions will be well above average for the end of Spring next week.

Summer officially starts next Thursday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

High: 18

Evening - 30% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm in the area early in the evening.

Cloudy periods overnight.

9pm: 14

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28​