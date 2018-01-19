Northlands announced Friday that the organization’s president and CEO had resigned - he's been appointed President and CEO for the Regina Exhibition Association.

In a news release, the organization said Tim Reid had resigned from his position. He was named President and CEO in August, 2014.

“Northlands needed a new leader we knew could navigate the uncertainty. In just over 3 years, Tim took Northlands through a historic transformation that has carved out a new path for our future,” Chair of Northlands Board of Directors Geoff Oberg said in a statement. “We wish Tim and his family success in their new endeavors and thank him for the work he has done for our organization, community and region.”

Northlands said Kevin Gunderman, Vice President of Corporate Services, would take over as interim President and CEO, effective immediately.

Gunderman joined Northlands in January 2017.

On Friday afternoon, the Regina Exhibition Association announced Reid had been appointed President and CEO. He is expected to take over that role on March 5.