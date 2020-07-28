EDMONTON -- Pet owners are urged to be careful after a bloom of toxic blue-green algae was spotted in a popular lake southwest of Edmonton.

The naturally occurring cyanobacteria bloom was identified in parts of Pigeon Lake, according to Alberta Health Services.

The algae appears as scum or globs on the surface of water and can cause skin irritation, sore throat, red eyes, fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea in humans, and can be fatal in pets.

Symptoms generally appear within three hours and clear up within two days, though symptoms in kids can be more severe, according to AHS.

Anyone living near the lake as well as visitors are being asked to avoid all contact with the blooms and wash with tap water immediately if you do come into contact with one.

Pets should not swim or wade in any areas where the algae is visible.

Fish can also store toxins from the algae in their livers, so people are being asked to limit consumption of any whole fish or trimmings from the lake.

Residents area also warned that boiling water will not remove cyanobacteria toxins.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice, though AHS is reminding lakegoers that any areas where blooms are not visible can still be used.