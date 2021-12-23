LIVE at 3:30
Traffic rerouted, Mounties on scene of multi-vehicle collision south of Leduc
(File Photo)
Mounties are on scene of a collision along the Queen Elizabeth II Highway south of Leduc.
The crash involved multiple vehicles and happened Thursday morning near the Highway 616 Millet overpass.
Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Highway 616 while emergency crews respond.
Mounties say the driving conditions in the area are poor.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WORLD JUNIORS
WORLD JUNIORS | Meet the future Oilers ready to hit World Juniors ice in Edmonton
-
-