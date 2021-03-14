EDMONTON -- The Horse Hill Community League in northeast Edmonton held a St. Patricks’ Day Leprechaun Hunt Sunday.

“We try to do something for the children and the families, to get them out and do a family activity and learn fun facts about our communities,” said Kaelyn Kowalchuk with the community league.

The treasure hunt was spread out across five different locations.

“We have a little clue with a riddle,” said Kowalchuk. “They figure out the riddle and then drive to the location, pick up a little leprechaun costume and some chocolate and then move on to the next place.”

This is the first year the league has held the event.

“Everyone’s so happy, the lineups are quite long,” said Kowalchuk.

“We’ve had to try and do stuff that’s socially distanced with COVID so this was the best we could come up with.”