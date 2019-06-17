

CTV News Edmonton





The Edmonton Eskimos’ starting quarterback led the team to an impressive win in week one of the CFL season.

Trevor Harris threw for 447 yards and three touchdowns, leading the offence for a total of 607 yards.

The numbers are especially impressive when you consider that the off-season overall means half the roster is new players.

"It was surprising you know based on the fact that we were only together since training camp,” slotback Ricky Collins Jr. said at practice Monday. “Everybody is still getting used to each other so it was, I'd say it was surprising."

Harris is already looking ahead to the next game.

“The question marks are answered for week one but they’re back up for week two,” Harris said.

The Eskimos face the B.C. Lions next week, led by former Edmonton quarterback Mike Reilly.

Kickoff is Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m. at Commonwealth Stadium.

With files from Adam Cook.