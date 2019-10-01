The trial for a man accused of fatally shooting two people in April 2017 begins Tuesday.

Ray Nickerson, 39, is facing two counts of second-degree murder.

He is accused of shooting his neighbour, Terry Sutton, 39, and Sutton's friend Jason Williams, 40, in Chipman, Alta. on April 2, 2017.

The judge and jury trial is expected to last eight days.

