EDMONTON --

Two people have been charged with making counterfeit money after an investigation in northern Alberta.

Grande Prairie RCMP, along with numerous law enforcement partners, arrested 31-year-old Kevin Charles Ross Dewar and 26-year-old Danielle Taylor Green on Dec. 5.

The pair were taken into custody outside a residence in Wembley, Alta. where police discovered more than $2,600 counterfeit U.S. currency.

A truck that was previously reported stolen was also recovered by RCMP.

Inside the truck, there were numerous sheets of uncut counterfeit U.S. currency, printer ink cartridges, as well as several stolen Alberta licence plates.

A subsequent search of the residence saw RCMP seize printers, additional loose paper sheets, paper cutters and $1,300 in counterfeit U.S. currency.

Both Dewar and Greer face numerous charges, including making counterfeit money, possession of counterfeit money and possession of property obtained by crime.

They will both appear in court on Dec. 9.