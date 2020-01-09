EDMONTON -- About 20 children were on board a school bus involved in a crash in northwest Edmonton Thursday afternoon.

Police said two children sustained minor injuries, one of whom was taken to hospital for “precautionary reasons.” The other child was treated at the scene at 122 Avenue and 127 Street.

The driver of a sedan involved was also taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.

According to Edmonton Police Service, the crash happened around 3 p.m. and road conditions are believed to be a factor.

Traffic was closed in the area for a period of time.

A second school bus is on its way to take the students home.