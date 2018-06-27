

CTV Edmonton





Two people were killed in a crash nearly 300 kilometers southeast of Edmonton.



Provost RCMP say, around 5:00 p.m., a van on Highway 600 failed to stop at a stop sign and slammed into a car travelling on Highway 41.



The two men in the van were killed. A woman driving the car was taken to hospital in stable condition. A 3-year-old boy riding the car was treated for minor injuries.



The RCMP say they are not releasing the names of the victims. The scene is now clear and traffic has since resumed to normal.