Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two dead in Jasper highway crash
A still from a DriveBC traffic camera at 2:32 p.m. MT shows a line of traffic on Hwy. 16, west of the Alberta-B.C. border on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 10:01AM MDT
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision on a Jasper highway Wednesday.
Multiple RCMP detachments responded to the collision on Highway 16, in the British Columbia side of Jasper, at 9 a.m.
Cst. Mike Halskov said the crash occurred at 7 a.m. when an eastbound Jeep hauling a trailer crossed the solid line into the westbound lane and hit a Honda Civic.
There were three people in the Honda Civic, and two of them were killed, police said. It’s unclear whether anyone in the Jeep sustained injuries.
A semi-trailer hit a rock face in an attempt to avoid the crash. The driver is OK, RCMP said.
The fatal collision is under investigation.