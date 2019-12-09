EDMONTON -- Firefighters had to deal with blazes at two abandoned properties in the same neighbourhood Monday night.

One crew arrived at the first scene near 112 Avenue and 86 Street around 7:40 p.m. to find a working fire.

Less than 10 minutes later, a second crew was called in to help for a total of nine firetrucks on scene, in addition to a HAZMAT crew.

While fighting this fire, members spotted another fire at a garage on a property down the street.

No people were found inside at either address, both of which are due for demolition by the city, officials said.

The house fire was under control by 8:30 p.m., although Edmonton Fire Rescue Service and investigators were expecting to be there for a few hours longer.