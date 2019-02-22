Two people were taken to hospital after an explosion at a garage in north Edmonton Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a home in the Griesbach neighbourhood at 5:45 p.m. after an explosion in a detached garage. The garage had completely collapsed when crews arrived.

“We were sitting in the house … and felt a big bang,” Kyle Watkins, who lives near the garage that exploded, told CTV News. “Thought something had fallen off the wall upstairs. Our fireplace had come off the wall, there was glass everywhere and we figured that wasn’t heavy enough to make the bang that it did, and came outside and seen all the rubble everywhere … and then found out one of the garages had blown up.”

The condition of the two people taken to hospital is unknown.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) is investigating the cause of the explosion.

Three adjacent homes were also damaged and evacuated, EFRS said.