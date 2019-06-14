Two taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in St. Albert
A three-vehicle crash in St. Albert Friday sent to people to hospital.
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 7:45PM MDT
Two people are in hospital after a three-vehicle collision in St. Albert Friday afternoon.
Police responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Everitt Drive and St. Albert Trail at approximately 5 p.m.
Two people were taken to hospital, police said. There is no word on the severity of their injuries.
The collision is still under investigation, RCMP said.
Witnesses are encouraged to contact St. Albert RCMP.