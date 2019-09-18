Two people are in hospital after a crash involving two SUVs and a semi in Sherwood Park Wednesday morning.

Mounties responded to the three-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between Baseline Road and Highway 16 at approximately 10 a.m.

Two occupants in one of the SUVs were taken to hospital with minor injuries, RCMP said.

All lanes have reopened to traffic, police said.

The crash is under investigation and police are asking anyone with dash cam footage to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741.