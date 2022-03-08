U of A and academic staff reach contract agreement, strike averted

The University of Alberta’s Association of Academic Staff (AASUA) has voted in favour of renewing a collective agreement, meaning staff won’t have to go on strike.

The university and the AASUS began negotiations in November 2020, according to the university's bargaining updates. As of Feb. 18, the parties had met more than 30 times.

The new agreement is for the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2024, according to a U of A statement.

“After many months of negotiations, we are pleased to have a clear path forward that protects students' interests, avoids any interruptions to research and academic activities, and ensures the long-term well-being of the U of A.”

Of the AASUA’s eligible 3,923 voting members, 2,581 votes “yes" to the collective agreement and 210 voted “no,” according to the AASUA.

The ratification of the collective agreement means the academic staff at the U of A will not have to go on strike, but the agreement was reached “reluctantly” by some members, according to the AASUA president.

“There are some aspects of this deal that do not belong in our academy – the worst being the two-tiered ATS (academic teaching staff) salary scales for new hires who have never worked previously at the University,” said Tim Mills in a statement.

“(The) Executive and the Job Action Committee will start planning immediately around how we can maintain the strength and solidarity that brought us to this point, and how we can set ourselves up next round to eradicate those blots on our institution, and build a better university for our members and for our students.”