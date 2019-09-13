School spirit is on full display at the University of Alberta as it celebrates Green and Gold Day.

Students, faculty, staff and alumni participated in a parade, pep rally, barbecue and dodgeball tournament Friday.

"It's important to be able to see our community come together," said Hallie Brodie, the university's issues and strategic communications manager. "Often we're in our classes, our offices, our labs, so this is a great opportunity to come out and see one another."

The University of Alberta officially adopted green and gold as its colours in 1908. According to the school website, the green represents the prairie land, hope and optimism, while the golden represents harvest fields and the light of knowledge.