EDMONTON -- Edmonton-based discount airline Flair Airlines is adding routes south of the border.

The low-cost carrier is giving Canadians more options when travelling to a handful of U.S. destinations.

Starting October 31st, Flair Airlines will service Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Hollywood, Phoenix, and Palm Springs, California.

The flights will depart from eight Canadian cities, but Edmonton is not one of them.

COVID-19 restrictions limit where international flights can arrive in Canada but that is not behind Flair’s decision.

Flair Airlines CEO Stephen Jones told CTV News Edmonton that it’s all about logistics. The airline has approximately 100 staff members in Edmonton but the majority of their flying crew are based in other cities across Canada.

“They’re airports that we can work with really well,” he added. “So as an ultra-low cost carrier it’s important to make sure every cent in our business is accounted for.

“We’ve got some great deals from these airports that have helped us lower our cost, which in turn allows us to offer low prices to customers.”

Jones says the airline industry is emerging from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic and Flair's fall bookings look strong.

The airline hopes to add flights to American destinations and beyond from Edmonton in the future.

With files from The Canadian Press