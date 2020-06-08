EDMONTON -- U Sports has cancelled six national championships including the Vanier Cup because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The varsity football championship was scheduled for Nov. 28 in a host city yet to be announced.

The University of Calgary Dinos are the defending champions.

The Uteck and Mitchell Bowls, which serve as the Vanier Cup semifinals, were also cancelled.

According to a Canada West statement published on the University of Alberta website, no two-term sports like hockey or volleyball will start before Jan. 1, 2021 and a decision will be made before Oct. 8.

Women's field hockey and rugby, cross-country running, men's and women's soccer all scheduled for later this year are the other championships called off.

Canada West added it a decision would be made before July 15 golf, cross country and swimming championships.

This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2020.