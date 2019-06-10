The Alberta government has announced it will fund enrolment growth for the next school year.

Finance Minister Travis Toews made the announcement in Question Period Monday afternoon.

"Our government's commitment to education funding has been clear," Toews said. "I'm please to confirm today that proposed enrolment growth will be fully funded for this upcoming year."

The UCP did not say how many new students are expected or how much it will cost.

Edmonton Public Schools, whose district grows by 3,000 students every year, is "relieved to hear" the funding announcement.

"We are in the middle of our budgeting cycle, so this news comes at a welcome time," the district said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton. "We appreciate that Government has heard our needs and will to continue to fund our growth."

In another statement, the Edmonton Catholic School District said its budget assumed the growth would be funded.