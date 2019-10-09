EDMONTON -- The Calgary MLA that had his business raided by the RCMP and was being investigated by the Office of the Election Commissioner has received a promotion.

Peter Singh is now part of the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund Committee, which partially oversees the province's savings account.

The NDP criticized Singh's appointment at the legislature Wednesday.

"That should be concerning to Albertans," NDP MLA Heather Sweet said. "To be in charge of an $18-billion fund on behalf of Albertans and yet he's under investigation by the RCMP."

The UCP says Singh's appointment is fair.

"His constituents spoke loud and clear and that makes him qualified to sit in his place," House Leader Jason Nixon said. "And he will sit on the standing committee as per the fact they sent him here to serve."

In December 2018, Singh was accused of credit card fraud during nomination campaign. A UCP investigation concluded he did nothing wrong.

In April, Mounties in plain clothes removed electronics and a suitcase from Singh's business. RCMP said the warrant was connected to the investigation into the UCP 2017 leadership contest.

CTV News Edmonton confirmed the Election Commissioner was still investigating Singh as of late August.

Singh has not responded to a request for comment.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Timm Bruch