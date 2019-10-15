The UCP announced a bill that proposes changes to what ranchers pay the government for the use of public lands.

The Public Lands Modernization (Grazing Lease and Obsolete Provisions) Amendment Act, Bill 16, was introduced to the legislature on Tuesday.

“This act will modernize the public grazing land disposition framework by allowing updates to the grazing disposition rental rates,” said Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks. “This act will also lead to the establishment of a dedicated revenue stream that will support rangeland sustainability initiatives to assure the long-term success of the industry and environmental health and sustainability of Alberta’s rangelands.”

Nixon said the existing fee framework has been in place since 1994 and that the changes would reflect the current economy while strengthening Alberta’s beef industry.

“We’re also going to update grazing zones and remove outdated regulatory requirements.”

Another of the proposed changes is a flat-rate fee for the transfer of a lease which the government says will reduce barriers for those seeking to enter the industry.

“Ranchers play an important role in Alberta, they support our economy and are responsible for protecting some of the province’s important grasslands and wetlands.”

The amendments will not change recreational access to public lands or affect existing treaty rights for Indigenous Peoples.

The full bill can be seen here.