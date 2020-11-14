EDMONTON -- The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees is voicing its concern over a new recommendation involving health care workers.

On Friday, the province recommended that health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 can now return to work after 10 days if they are symptomless.

As cases continue to rise, the AUPE's vice president says there is a concern that the new order could see infections worsen as a result.

“If we continue to just change the rules around and not actually put in some measures that decreases the threat of the virus, we’re just going to continue to have people going back on and off of isolation,” said Susan Slade of AUPE.

Alberta Health Service's medical director in the Edmonton zone tells CTV News Edmonton that they explored all possibilities to minimize the strain on the health system before making the decision.