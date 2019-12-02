EDMONTON -- Inner city Edmontonians will soon have warmer feet this winter thanks to the University of Alberta Faculty of Dentistry.

Students and staff from the school amassed 9,374 pairs of socks destined for the Boyle McCauley Health Centre.

"It feels amazing," said fourth-year dental student Kelsey Won. "We are super excited to break last year's record."

To celebrate their generosity, dozens of students and faculty members held a free-for-all sock fight inside the campus' Butterdome.

Future dentists and hygienists battled for bragging rights against each other in between classes.

"It's very silly obviously," said Won. "But it's a kind of celebration, a hurrah, of what we did and of course there is some inter-class competition so we have some fun with that."

After five years, the dentistry sock drive has donated almost 27,000 pairs of socks to inner city agencies.

"Every class has a running tally of how many they collect and imagine how that creates some friendly competition between the classes."

The donation champion was the dental class of 2021 with 4,001 pairs.