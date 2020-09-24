EDMONTON -- Two days after RCMP addressed concerns over their handling of violent outbursts at an anti-racism rally in Red Deer, organizers of the event are scheduled to take questions from media.

Members of the Red Deer Against Racism, Black & Indigenous Alliance AB, and Rural Alberta Against Racism will speak at 2 p.m. on Thursday “to discuss what took place,” a media notice reads.

Footage of physical clashes between rally security and counter-protesters drew attention earlier in the week and condemnation from several political leaders.

Red Deer Mounties were criticized for a lack of action, but the detachment’s officer in charge says the violence happened before officers had arrived on scene and while there, ensured peace was kept.

Police officials said Tuesday two investigations were opened following the Sunday event: one into footage of an alleged assault they had been told about on Sunday, and a criminal investigation upon seeing other videos taken before officers arrived.

That footage shows one group seemingly pushing and forcing the other back.

As the shouts and expletives increase, others are purportedly pushed and shoved, too.

At one point, someone says into a megaphone, “Antifa, go home.”

At another point, a man seemingly part of the counter-protest says, “You wanna go? Let’s dance right now. You shut the f*** up.”

RCMP said it was possible charges could follow from the latter investigation, but no charges had been laid because they needed the names of victims, perpetrators, and witnesses.